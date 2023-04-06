4,939 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.