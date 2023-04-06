Calamos Advisors LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $140.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.