ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $663.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

