Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,781 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,337 shares of company stock valued at $79,573,932. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.61 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

