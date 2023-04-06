iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

