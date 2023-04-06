11,325 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

