General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after buying an additional 194,444 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GM opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

