Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,278,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.