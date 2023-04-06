Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

