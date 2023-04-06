American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

