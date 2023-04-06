Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,072 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.