Northstar Group Inc. Sells 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.01. The firm has a market cap of $475.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

