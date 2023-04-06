Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

