Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,258 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

ISRG stock opened at $257.99 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

Featured Stories

