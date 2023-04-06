O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $858.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $827.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

