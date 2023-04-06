Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $516.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

