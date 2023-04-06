Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 134 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $228.98 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

