Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,387 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

