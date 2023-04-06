Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $271.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

