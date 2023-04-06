First Merchants Corp Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

