First Merchants Corp Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 382,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 346,807 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 36,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.