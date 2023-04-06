Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,911,000 after acquiring an additional 136,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

