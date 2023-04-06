Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $19.59 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 976.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 346,807 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 4.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

