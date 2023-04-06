MGO One Seven LLC Sells 55 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $663.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $647.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.14. The stock has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

