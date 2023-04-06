Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock worth $60,695,819 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

