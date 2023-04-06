Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

