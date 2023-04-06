Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,897 shares of company stock valued at $60,695,819 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $214.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

