Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

