ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,989 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.