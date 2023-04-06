Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.