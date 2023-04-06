Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

