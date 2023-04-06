Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,366,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

