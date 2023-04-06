Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $321.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average is $301.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.