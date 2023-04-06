DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Insider Activity

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $112.82 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.