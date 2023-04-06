Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

