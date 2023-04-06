Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,494.44 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,462.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,409.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

