Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 346 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

