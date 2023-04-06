First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

