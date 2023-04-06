Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

