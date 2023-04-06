Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,337 shares of company stock valued at $79,573,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

