Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,572 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $344.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $416.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

