Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,275,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.