Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,332 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.