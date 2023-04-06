Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

