Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $210.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.