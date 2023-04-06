Unique Wealth LLC Invests $304,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Visa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 190,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $11,332,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

