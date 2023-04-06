Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 11,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.