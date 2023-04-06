Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 15,020 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $135.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

