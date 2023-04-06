Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 37,559 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,559 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

DUK stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.