Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $351.27 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.